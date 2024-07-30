Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $400,000 Investment in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,680 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 550.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,147 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 236.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNK stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.52. 350,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,795. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $23.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.29. The company has a market cap of $834.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 5.15% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently 2,800.00%.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $32,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,386,904.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other drybulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

