Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $30,000 Investment in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the period. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC acquired a new position in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 199,824 shares during the period.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 282,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,375. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $1.56 and a 12-month high of $3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $288.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.54.

LexinFintech Profile

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $449.00 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.63%.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, an online consumption and consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase and personal installment loans, as well as online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Hua Card, a scenario-based lending.

