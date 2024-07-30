Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $514,539,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,844,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,685,436,000 after acquiring an additional 603,267 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1,001.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 564,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,266,000 after acquiring an additional 512,884 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 595,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,243,000 after buying an additional 358,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,183,000 after buying an additional 195,475 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $390.00 to $387.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $7.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $432.05. 356,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 488,712. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $431.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.61. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

