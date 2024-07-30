Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $296,000 in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,934 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in SM Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 40,158 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SM Energy by 3,772.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

SM traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $45.17. 230,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,346. SM Energy has a one year low of $34.13 and a one year high of $53.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. SM Energy had a net margin of 31.80% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $559.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SM. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.44.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

