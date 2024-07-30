Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $251,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.
In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SANM stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.
Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
