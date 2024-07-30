Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $251,000 in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Sanmina by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in Sanmina by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,533 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,246 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total value of $466,118.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Eugene A. Delaney sold 7,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.91, for a total transaction of $466,118.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,548,575.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 3,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.43, for a total value of $230,837.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,463,504.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

View Our Latest Report on SANM

Sanmina Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of SANM stock traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $73.14. The stock had a trading volume of 405,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $76.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.05.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanmina

(Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.