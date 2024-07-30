Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $221,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 511 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at $102,958,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Watsco by 263.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 40,702.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 205,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,938,000 after acquiring an additional 204,734 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after acquiring an additional 146,305 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Watsco by 1,005.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 103,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,194,000 after acquiring an additional 93,810 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $838,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco Dividend Announcement

WSO stock traded down $21.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $482.29. 325,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $440.43. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.58 and a 52 week high of $520.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.57.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

