Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $115,000 in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,531,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,825,000 after buying an additional 171,273 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,910,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864,879 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,221,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,964 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,976,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,502,000 after purchasing an additional 233,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 5,102,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,834 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Roth Mkm lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup lowered Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Shoals Technologies Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ SHLS traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.45. The stock had a trading volume of 543,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,781,076. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $90.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.44 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

