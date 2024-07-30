Paloma Partners Management Co Buys Shares of 6,738 Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bunge Global

In other Bunge Global news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $2,065,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,086,776.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.6 %

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:BG traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,037,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,240. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $86.10 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average is $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

