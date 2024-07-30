Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AXL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,954,294 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $101,308,000 after purchasing an additional 144,529 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 32,706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $14,167,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $516,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

AXL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of AXL stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $7.13. 935,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,334. The stock has a market cap of $838.13 million, a P/E ratio of -101.84 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $9.54.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

