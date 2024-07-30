Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 20.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 105,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $2,271,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of International Paper by 1,896.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 210,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 199,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of International Paper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,030,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,960,005 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.96.

International Paper Stock Performance

NYSE IP traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $46.64. 3,067,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,828,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $31.76 and a fifty-two week high of $47.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.18 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 377.55%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $27,066.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,864.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $150,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

