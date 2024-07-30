Paloma Partners Management Co Buys New Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 86,694 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 112,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 41,261 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 143,142.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,324 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 67,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 6,303.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 221,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 218,165 shares in the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Digital Turbine from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Digital Turbine Stock Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.26. 342,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,298,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $231.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.51.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.30 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 77.18%.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

