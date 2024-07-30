Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 9,179 APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APA by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,648,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,555 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 20,299,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,347,000 after buying an additional 1,938,335 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 15,705,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,520,000 after buying an additional 2,367,570 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,235,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,866,000 after buying an additional 626,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,619,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,983,000 after buying an additional 88,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on APA shares. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of APA from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.86.

APA Stock Performance

APA stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,250,387. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 3.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. APA Co. has a one year low of $27.17 and a one year high of $46.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200 day moving average of $31.01.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.19%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.