Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 476 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 32.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $163,290,000 after acquiring an additional 57,509 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 40.9% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 81,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $108,146,000 after acquiring an additional 23,593 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total value of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,603.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,457.07, for a total transaction of $437,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,160,041.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MTD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,301.25.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTD traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,452.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,008. The stock has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $928.49 and a 12 month high of $1,535.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,414.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,320.02.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $925.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

