Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires Shares of 16,499 Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 132.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $290,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,979. The company has a market cap of $420.15 million, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.62 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54.

Consensus Cloud Solutions ( NASDAQ:CCSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $88.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.29 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 49.60% and a net margin of 24.55%. Analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

