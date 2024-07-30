Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance
Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 6,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.
Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile
