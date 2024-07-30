Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Pacific Basin Shipping Price Performance

Pacific Basin Shipping stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.67. 6,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,763. Pacific Basin Shipping has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6.19.

Get Pacific Basin Shipping alerts:

Pacific Basin Shipping Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap.

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Basin Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.