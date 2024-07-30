Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Short Interest Up 29.1% in July

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the June 30th total of 3,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 906,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

OMI stock opened at $15.43 on Tuesday. Owens & Minor has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $40,985.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,201.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander J. Bruni sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $187,687.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,950 shares in the company, valued at $887,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $562,711. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth $9,160,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,210,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,148,000 after acquiring an additional 327,002 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth about $4,683,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Owens & Minor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,749,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 162,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Owens & Minor by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after purchasing an additional 157,038 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

