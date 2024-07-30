OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OUTFRONT Media Stock Performance

Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.

OUTFRONT Media Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on OUT. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

OUTFRONT Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

