OUTFRONT Media (OUT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect OUTFRONT Media to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of OUT stock opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.72. OUTFRONT Media has a 52 week low of $8.18 and a 52 week high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.11%.
OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.
