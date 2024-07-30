Oshkosh (OSK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect Oshkosh to post earnings of $3.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oshkosh Stock Down 0.1 %

OSK stock opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. Oshkosh has a one year low of $86.10 and a one year high of $127.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSK shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.82.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

