Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OFIX
Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.3 %
Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orthofix Medical
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.