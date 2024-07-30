Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OFIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Roth Mkm raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Orthofix Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OFIX

Institutional Trading of Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 3.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,486,073 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 79,793 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 233,979 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 118,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.00. Orthofix Medical has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical device company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.41). Orthofix Medical had a negative return on equity of 14.24% and a negative net margin of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $188.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion, including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and offers biological products, such as fiber-based and particulate demineralized bone matrices, cellular bone allografts, collagen ceramic matrices, and synthetic bone void fillers, and tissue forms, which allow physicians to treat various spinal and orthopedic conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.