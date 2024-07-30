O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $1,275.00 at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its target price lifted by DA Davidson from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q3 2024 earnings at $11.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $41.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $45.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,124.00 to $1,115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,130.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,118.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,023.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1,048.96. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 146.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 41.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 325.0% in the 1st quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 34 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

