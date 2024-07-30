Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Orchid Island Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 164.3% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 1,309.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1,600.0%.

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

