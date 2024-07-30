OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC reduced its position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Free Report) by 34.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 319,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,886 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 468,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 96,646 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 17.3% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 401,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 59,141 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter worth approximately $542,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ OPRX traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OptimizeRx ( NASDAQ:OPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

OPRX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.07.

About OptimizeRx

(Free Report)

OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.

