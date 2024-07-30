Oppenheimer Trims DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Target Price to $115.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com cut DexCom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DexCom from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.50.

DXCM opened at $67.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.02 and its 200-day moving average is $123.33. DexCom has a one year low of $62.34 and a one year high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DexCom will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $85,712.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $85,712.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,773,267.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,483 shares of company stock valued at $401,450. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,186,539,000 after buying an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,898,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,136 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in DexCom by 164.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

