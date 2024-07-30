Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lowered Onsemi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Onsemi from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.56.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Onsemi

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $75.14. 6,661,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,902,068. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Onsemi will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other Onsemi news, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onsemi

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Onsemi by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $697,276,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Onsemi in the fourth quarter valued at about $418,102,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Onsemi by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,107,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,070,000 after buying an additional 42,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Onsemi by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onsemi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.