Onity Group (ONIT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Onity Group (NYSE:ONIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.53. Onity Group had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.41 million.

ONIT traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,298. The company has a market capitalization of $222.90 million, a PE ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 1.85. Onity Group has a one year low of $21.15 and a one year high of $35.79. The company has a current ratio of 21.72, a quick ratio of 21.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Onity Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Onity Group Inc, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. It operates through, Servicing and Originations segments. The company provides commercial forward mortgage loan servicing, reverse mortgage servicing, special servicing, and asset management services for to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans classified as loans.

