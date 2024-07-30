OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Holdings Reduced by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 360,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,922 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of OneSpan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in OneSpan by 100.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OSPN stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.57. 276,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,399. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.64 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its 200-day moving average is $11.55.

OneSpan ( NASDAQ:OSPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. On average, analysts forecast that OneSpan Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

OSPN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti cut OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

