OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OMF shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on OneMain from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on OneMain in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st.

Shares of OMF opened at $52.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.70. OneMain has a 12 month low of $35.00 and a 12 month high of $53.65.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that OneMain will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $144,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Hedlund sold 3,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total value of $144,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,870.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,500,055. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in OneMain by 46.1% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

