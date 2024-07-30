Oncolytics Biotech (ONC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.10) per share for the quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.03.

Shares of TSE ONC traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,718. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Oncolytics Biotech has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.47.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on shares of Oncolytics Biotech and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

