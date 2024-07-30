Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Hits New 52-Week High at $98.06

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.06 and last traded at $97.92, with a volume of 1239151 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.70.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,153.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Omnicom Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth $1,807,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,785,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the period. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

