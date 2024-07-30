OMG Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $9.41 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. OMG Network has a total market cap of $36.37 million and approximately $9.41 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OMG Network token can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00040413 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00007799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009216 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004517 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000624 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

