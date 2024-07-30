OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.44.
OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
