OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Short Interest Up 23.1% in July

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 35,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of OFS Capital stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $8.59. 4,063 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06. The company has a market cap of $115.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.77. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $12.44.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.10 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 12.72% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. Analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 1,180.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,897,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $22,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,607 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OFS Capital in the first quarter worth about $973,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in OFS Capital by 80.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 76,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 34,083 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OFS Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 16,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

