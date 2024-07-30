Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Friday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 757.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 28,309 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 81.3% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 377,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 169,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 49.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 495,635 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after buying an additional 164,383 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 9.6% in the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,590,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,717,000 after buying an additional 226,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth approximately $5,130,000. 59.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCUL opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 21.29 and a current ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 192.61% and a negative return on equity of 76.64%. The company had revenue of $14.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.43 million. Analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

