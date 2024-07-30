Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,838,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 242,636 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.32% of Occidental Petroleum worth $184,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,699,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $220,910,000 after purchasing an additional 82,360 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,340,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,749,000 after purchasing an additional 797,894 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,568,000 after purchasing an additional 483,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,342,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,148,000 after purchasing an additional 34,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

OXY traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,791,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,842,874. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $55.12 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

