NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,365 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.00. The stock had a trading volume of 312,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,414. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $64.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.