NVR (NYSE:NVR) Sets New 12-Month High at $8,700.00

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8,700.00 and last traded at $8,650.00, with a volume of 955 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8,600.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVR. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7,761.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,643.27.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 499.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,493. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,669,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,791,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

