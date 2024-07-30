Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares in the last quarter. 11.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Trading Up 0.5 %

NXC stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.32. 14,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,618. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $13.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.17.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

