Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Stock Position Reduced by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTRFree Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth $35,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Nutrien from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.83. The stock had a trading volume of 788,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,455. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $47.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.12. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

