NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVCR. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NovoCure from $14.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

NovoCure stock opened at $20.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.46. NovoCure has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.70.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.83 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. NovoCure’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 5.0% in the second quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 133,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NovoCure by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 309,805 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in NovoCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in NovoCure by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 152,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company's TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

