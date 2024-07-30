Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Position Lifted by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 835,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,535 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $80,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Novartis by 3.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 115,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 53.7% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,906,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,372,000 after purchasing an additional 666,104 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter worth about $222,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 880,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,325. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $92.19 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.13.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Novartis

About Novartis

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.