Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.20

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.21, with a volume of 2305 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$246.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.01.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.34). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
