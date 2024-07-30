Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,385 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $6,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 140.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,802,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $489,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,533,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $551,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,783 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,665,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Northern Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,532,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Northern Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,891,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $581,539,000 after acquiring an additional 394,855 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Trust

In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northern Trust news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $338,248.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,804,199.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,809.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Price Performance

NASDAQ NTRS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,761. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $92.46. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.