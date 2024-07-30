NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB) Short Interest Update

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 710,800 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 845,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NB. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the first quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NioCorp Developments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NioCorp Developments by 529.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 734,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 617,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NB traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,295. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. NioCorp Developments has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.20.

NioCorp Developments ( NASDAQ:NB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NioCorp Developments will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NioCorp Developments from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

