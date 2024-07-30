NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Down 0.5%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.37. 7,547,814 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 53,003,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.55.

Get NIO alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.11.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NIO by 272.3% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.