NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,676 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.16% of NICE worth $26,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NICE. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in NICE by 72.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Get NICE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NICE from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.64.

NICE Stock Down 0.6 %

NICE stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $179.92. 310,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,857. The company’s 50-day moving average is $175.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. NICE Ltd. has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.05.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.81 million. NICE had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 14.05%. On average, analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.