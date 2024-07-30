News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in News were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NWS. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in News by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of News by 69.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in News by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 51,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in News by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News Price Performance

NWS traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,681. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.86. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.33 and a beta of 1.35. News Co. has a 1 year low of $19.67 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

News Company Profile

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

