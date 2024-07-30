New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.50 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $3.75 to $11.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.30.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE NYCB opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 349.33 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $42.09.

New York Community Bancorp shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-3 reverse split was announced on Thursday, June 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $671.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. New York Community Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business’s revenue was down 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 1,237.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 447,937 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 49.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 32,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 79.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 108,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 47,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 14,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

