New Oriental Education & Technology Group (EDU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $70.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.54. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.44. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.94 and a fifty-two week high of $98.20.

EDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

