NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.
NeuroPace Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $220.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.80.
NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NeuroPace Company Profile
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
