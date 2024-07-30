NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.83.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NeuroPace from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NPCE

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroPace

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 4,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $65,576.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,406,335 shares in the company, valued at $47,790,880.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NeuroPace by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 670,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NeuroPace by 18.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 488,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 75,512 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter worth about $621,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in NeuroPace in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

NeuroPace Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market cap of $220.09 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.80.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32). The business had revenue of $18.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.12 million. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 45.61% and a negative return on equity of 173.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeuroPace Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.