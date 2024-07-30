Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Position Cut by SVB Wealth LLC

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2024

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGYFree Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,754 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 4th quarter worth $241,000. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nestlé from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Price Performance

NSRGY stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.21. The stock had a trading volume of 848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,493. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.05. Nestlé S.A. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $123.68.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

