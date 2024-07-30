NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The medical research company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a negative net margin of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. NeoGenomics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.020-0.070 EPS.

NeoGenomics Stock Up 9.2 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on NeoGenomics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

